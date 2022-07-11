Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 11

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Police Commissioner General Elias Mawela has confirmed a shooting in the early hours of Sunday in which 13 people were killed following a shooting inside Nomzamo Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto.
KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said seeking medical help is not a sign of being “too soft” and urged men to seek medical assistance for early detection of diseases to prevent premature and unnecessary death.
The MEC was speaking at her department’s weekly KZN Health multimedia programme on Friday, as the province continues to observe Men’s Month throughout July.
Sisters who have been separated for 15 years have been reunited under the roof of a Montclair old-age home and they plan to shower each other with love throughout the remainder of their days.
Evelyn Schnetler, 70, and Johanna Campbell, 79, fondly known as Aunty Evelyn and Aunty Johanna, said the lack of finances kept the distance between them, but now that they were sharing a bedroom at the Elders Voice in KZN
