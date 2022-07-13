Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 13

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, the lawyer representing four of the five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa, has withdrawn from the case, stating he was being harassed by the State and the judge.

Teffo announced his recusal on Tuesday afternoon after the trial resumed following almost a month of adjournment.

