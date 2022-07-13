Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 13

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
Advocate Malesela Teffo, the lawyer representing four of the five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa, has withdrawn from the case, stating he was being harassed by the State and the judge.
Teffo announced his recusal on Tuesday afternoon after the trial resumed following almost a month of adjournment.
Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 3 load shedding from 5am this morning. The power utility said the Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented today and Thursday, between 5am and 4pm.
The SASOL-sponsored Banyana Banyana will be forced to soldier on without several players after positive Covid-19 cases emerged in camp in Rabat, Morocco.
The South African senior national team is preparing for a crunch of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match against Tunisia on Thursday.
