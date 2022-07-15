Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 15

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

A group of Uber drivers stormed the e-hailing company's offices in Sandton on Thursday, demanding fare increases after rising fuel prices in the country. The drivers are complaining that the e-hailing company has not adjusted fares despite the cost of fuel rising from just under R20 per litre in January to over R26 per litre as of July. Drivers submitted their grievances to management and were told to return today where Uber officials are set to meet with them.

Story continues below Advertisement

Read here for more. The man accused of robbing a post office of R230 000 in the Northern Cape will apply for bail next week. Frans Dillon Morakile appeared briefly in the Galeshewe District Court following the robbery. He was arrested by members of the community who handed him over to the police. According to Hawks spokesperson in the province Morakile was found with R110 000 in his possession.

Story continues below Advertisement

For more on this, read here. Victor Letsoalo was announced as a Sekhukhune United player following a reported fee of R3 million being agreed with Royal AM on Wednesday. Letsoalo has been the subject of a reported high profile pursuit by Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs for the majority of the transfer window and was reported to have been carrying a hefty R20 million price tag on his head.

Story continues below Advertisement

Royal AM, who recently granted the 29-year-old a move to Babina Noko have lifted the lid on the negotiations between the club and Chiefs. Letsoalo had an incredible season in front of goal, netting 14 times and earning himself a spot in coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad. Read here for more on this.

Nuha Shah, 14, from Grassy Park in Cape Town is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Jiu-Jitsu fighter who has qualified for the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi in August 2022. Shah first started competing in Jiu-Jitsu in 2016 and started doing MMA in 2018. Shah is currently in the process of raising R25 000 to cover the cost of flights and accommodation to go to the UAE. If you’d like to assist in making this dream a reality, donations can be made on Nuha Shah’s BackABuddy page. Read here for more information on this.