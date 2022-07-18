Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 18

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The IFP has hailed the late ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte as a leader who played a role in unifying the warring political parties in KwaZulu-Natal. Reacting to the news of Duarte’s passing, the IFP expressed its sadness at her death, saying her contribution would be remembered.

Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez is set to become Manchester United's third signing of the transfer window after the English giants agreed a deal with Ajax on Sunday.