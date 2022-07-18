Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, July 18, 2022

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 18

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

The IFP has hailed the late ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte as a leader who played a role in unifying the warring political parties in KwaZulu-Natal. Reacting to the news of Duarte’s passing, the IFP expressed its sadness at her death, saying her contribution would be remembered.

Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez is set to become Manchester United's third signing of the transfer window after the English giants agreed a deal with Ajax on Sunday.

Ajax confirmed United will pay an initial 57 million euros with a further 10 million euros in performance-related bonuses.

IOL

Related Topics:

crime, law and justicesportpoliticsSAPSANCIFPSouth AfricaJessie DuarteCrime and courtsManchester United

Robin-Lee Francke