Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 19

Published 23m ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Linda Motlhalo’s second-half stoppage time penalty conversion made the difference as Banyana Banyana advanced to the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, with a 1-0 win over Zambia at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Monday night.

The penalty came after a VAR check confirmed Martha Tembo had fouled Banyana’s Jermaine Seoposenwe in the area.

Respected guests and local household names all gathered together in an evening of celebration and commemoration at the Joburg Theatre’s 60 Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Evening of Celebration held at the theatre on Saturday.

The night extended appreciation to directors, playwrights, musicians, and choreographers who have contributed mainly to their space and left a lasting mark over the past 60 years.

IOL

