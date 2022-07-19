Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 19

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Linda Motlhalo’s second-half stoppage time penalty conversion made the difference as Banyana Banyana advanced to the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, with a 1-0 win over Zambia at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Monday night.

The penalty came after a VAR check confirmed Martha Tembo had fouled Banyana’s Jermaine Seoposenwe in the area.

