Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 20

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

Silencing Independent Media is the ruthless aim of Pravin Gordhan and Cyril Ramaphosa” Dr Iqbal Survé, executive chairman of Independent Media stated who also asked if South Africa could still claim to have a democracy when the media is muzzled from showcasing a diversity of views or from holding those in public office to account? This as Standard Bank – which has reneged on its submission to the Competition Commission where it said it was not closing the Group company bank accounts – has now expressed its intention to shut the banking facilities of the country’s largest independent media organisation. Read here for more on this.

Story continues below Advertisement

Unions representing the striking Sars employees have vowed to continue with industrial action until the employer offers them something tangible. Nehawu and PSA are calling on the employer to return to the negotiating table higher than 1.39%. The unions at the beginning demanded an increased wage of 12% but revised the demand to an increase of 7%.

Story continues below Advertisement

For more on this, read here. Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke is living her best life as she prepares to support Banyana Banyana in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against hosts Morocco on Saturday evening. “Mama Joy”, arguably the most ardent supporter of South African football, is in Casablanca courtesy of Safa President Danny Jordaan. Read here for more on this story.

Story continues below Advertisement