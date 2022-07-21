Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, July 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 21

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

Seven people have been killed in a fiery crash on the P291 between Nquthu and Babanango in northern KwaZulu-Natal. KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said the crash involved a minibus and a car. Mckenzie said the exact cause of the crash was unknown at this stage and is going to be investigated by the police.

The mass fatality crash comes days after three crashes claimed the lives of at least 24 people in KZN over the weekend. Two separate crashes on the N11 outside Ladysmith are believed to have claimed 12 lives while one crash on the R617 near Mpophomeni also claimed 12 lives.

Read more on this here.

Story continues below Advertisement

Following weeks of speculation and negotiations, Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly landed the signature of Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams on a five-year deal. According to the SABC, the 30-year-old shot-stopper will leave SuperSport United after spending 18 years at the Pretoria-based club..

For more on this, read here.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

accident and emergency incidentsporthealthSouth AfricaSoccerBafana BafanaMamelodi SundownsRoad Accidents

Share

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke