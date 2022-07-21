Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 21

Seven people have been killed in a fiery crash on the P291 between Nquthu and Babanango in northern KwaZulu-Natal. KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said the crash involved a minibus and a car. Mckenzie said the exact cause of the crash was unknown at this stage and is going to be investigated by the police.

The mass fatality crash comes days after three crashes claimed the lives of at least 24 people in KZN over the weekend. Two separate crashes on the N11 outside Ladysmith are believed to have claimed 12 lives while one crash on the R617 near Mpophomeni also claimed 12 lives.

