Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 22

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Stellenbosch University student Theuns du Toit has been expelled after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of the charges against him. This comes after he was filmed urinating on fellow student Babalo Ndwayana’s study material which went viral. Read here for more. A father and his daughter were arrested in connection with alleged PPE fraud amounting to over R4.3 million in the Eastern Cape, the Special Investigating Unit said.

Makhonzandile Lukhope and his daughter, Naledi, were arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday and appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court. They were released on bail of R4 000 and R2 000 respectively. For more on this read here. Proteas star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp will play no part in the T20 International series with England that started on Thursday, after Cricket SA agreed to give her time off to spend with her family.

Kapp has been sending messages of support to her brother in recent days via social media. For more on this, read here. Outsourcing business Sigma Connected South Africa and Shadow Careers recently announced the opening of a new training and education contact centre that will tackle youth unemployment in Mitchells Plain.

