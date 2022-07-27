Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 27

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The former municipal manager of Mahikeng Local Municipality in North West, Thabo Mokoena, facing charges relating to the VBS Mutual Bank investment, will make a representation to the State within a week. Mokoena, 61, appeared in the Molopo Regional Court, and the case against him was postponed to September 6. Mokoena faces charges of contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act, as well as the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. Mokoena is out on R50 000 bail. Read here for more.

A 23-year-old man from Petrusville was arrested after the body of his three-year-old stepson was found with multiple stab wounds in his house. Northern Cape police said the stepfather and the mother were fighting at the suspect’s house at New Extension, Nastergal Street, in Petrusville. The couple broke up, and the mother tried taking her belongings but the suspect would not allow her. She left her son behind and went to seek help from the police.

For more on this, read here. For Erica Pienaar, the Princess Project is not a part-time hobby she does every now and then, but a full-time passion she inserts between her full-time job as a medical consultant and being a single mother of two growing boys. Growing up without the luxuries many of us take for granted, all she and her late best friend wanted, was to be able to go to their high school graduation party (matric farewell) in a pretty outfit and to feel like a princess – just for once.

Remembering this feeling, one day 16 years ago, the Princess Project was born, to help others, who like them, have to face not attending their own end-of-school celebrations because they cannot afford to look the part. The project now has 32 branches around the country, four of them in Cape Town - two in Mitchell’s Plain, one in Hanover Park, another in Delft and one from Erica’s own home in Durbanville. Read here for more on this.