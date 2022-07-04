Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 4

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Two women are believed to have drowned in Hermanus on Sunday. NSRI Hermanus station commander, Andre Barnard, said just after 3pm, its duty crew was activated following reports of two people floating near the old harbour.
Upon arrival at the scene, just off-shore of the Hermanus old harbour, two adult females were located and recovered on to the NSRI rescue craft. The women have been identified as two sisters from Ceres, aged 60 and 62.
Read here for more.
The Hawks are investigating allegations that the dollars stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm didn't come from the sale of game, as alluded earlier by the Presidency in its media statement.
That in fact, the money was smuggled into South Africa by one of Ramaphosa’s advisors and confidantes.
For more on this, read here.
The lure of securing an automatic qualifying berth at next year's FIFA Women's World Cup may be a far bigger proposition than attaining glory at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) that is currently in progress in Rabat, Morocco.
Nigeria's Super Falcons have reigned supreme in the continental competition and have won the title 11 times in 13 attempts.
Read here for more information.
IOL