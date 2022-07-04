Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 4

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Two women are believed to have drowned in Hermanus on Sunday. NSRI Hermanus station commander, Andre Barnard, said just after 3pm, its duty crew was activated following reports of two people floating near the old harbour.

Upon arrival at the scene, just off-shore of the Hermanus old harbour, two adult females were located and recovered on to the NSRI rescue craft. The women have been identified as two sisters from Ceres, aged 60 and 62.

Read here for more.