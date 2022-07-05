Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 5

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

A cash-in-transit (CIT) driver was shot dead during a heist in Kokstad, south of KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning. Fidelity Services Group chief executive Wahl Bartmann said just after 8am, a Fidelity CIT team in Kokstad were ambushed en route to their base by six heavily armed gunmen. The suspects rammed the Fidelity vehicle, unfortunately fatally shooting the driver. Read here for more on this story.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe on Monday confirmed that the new African Super League will be launched in August and will kick off in August 2023 with prize money of $100 million (R1 630 300 000,00). As a result, the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 moved from June/July 2023 to January 2024 because of the rainy weather conditions in June/July. For more on this, read here.

The life of a Rustenburg pensioner just got sweeter after he bagged millions in the Powerball Plus jackpot. The man who is in his seventies, bagged total winnings of R33 107 623 from the PowerBall Plusjackpot from the June 28 draw. Read here for more on this.

