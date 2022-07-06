Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 6

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government alongside the eThekwini Municipality unveiled a programme to rehouse victims of the recent flood disaster from Reservoir Hills who are still housed in mass care centres. Premier Sihle Zikalala delivered an update on the resettlement of flood victims, mainly from an informal settlement in Annet Drive where, he said, two persons died, and an 8-year-old child was still missing. The update was delivered next to the land that is being prepared to house the community sheltered currently in Truro Hall.

Read here for more. Banyana Banyana, perennial bridesmaids after five runner-up slots, have roared a championship challenge in the Monday's night opening gambit at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. The last of these five silver-medal finishes was achieved at the previous event in 2018 when Banyana held Nigeria to a goalless draw in the championship round clash.

However, Nigeria triumphed in the penalty shoot-out and won a final for the 11th time at 13 tournaments. Monday's clash between Nigeria, Africa's No 1 ranked team, and South Africa ranked No 3, was billed as the 'final before the final' and the projection could well come true when the championship round clash is played on Saturday, July 23. For more on this, read here.

Elderly grant beneficiaries who regularly brave the cold mornings to queue at Philippi’s Junxion Mall were met with a happy surprise when they were offered heart-warming gifts and warm soup. Facilitated by local non-profit organisation Kasi Angels, which teamed up with the Junxion Mall, over 300 blankets, scarves, and beanies were handed over. Driven by his care for the old and frail, Kasi Angels founder Gerald Nomlala said he found it disturbing to see elderly and disabled grant beneficiaries having to queue in the cold winter weather.