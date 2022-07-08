Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 8

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Nedws Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

Seven people arrested for public violence in Alexandra north of Johannesburg have been sentenced to seven years in jail. The group were arrested on May 29 following protest actions led by the Dudula movement in Alexandr and were sentenced at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. For more on this, read here. The South African Local Government Association (Salga) in KwaZulu-Natal is concerned about the impact of load shedding on other municipal services such as water and sanitation.

Story continues below Advertisement

Salga provincial chairperson Thamsanqa Ntuli said the implementation of Eskom’s Stage 6 blackouts has devastating effects on households, communities, and businesses but also on economic growth. Read here for more information. Banyana Banyana qualified for the knockout stages of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday after securing an easy win over Burundi in Rabat.

Story continues below Advertisement

Burundi, who were down to 10 players after Annociate Nshimirimana was given her marching orders, provided little resistance to Desiree Ellis’ well oiled team, that was looking for their second win in the tournament after starting with an impressive victory over Nigeria earlier in the week. For more on this, read here. A new digital platform and app FemConnect was launched this week aiming to make menstrual hygiene, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights wellness, and family planning easily accessible.

Story continues below Advertisement