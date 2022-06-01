Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 1

The massive fuel price increase for the month of June will see the price of a basic food basket rocket to R4 609, an increase of R462 in the past six months.

Without an extension, petrol prices would have hiked by almost R4 on Wednesday. Treasury extended the cut to the general fuel levy. However, the R1.50 relief will still have a major impact on the transportation industry as well as consumers' basic food basket, forcing cash-strapped South Africans to dig even deeper for basics. The transportation industry is outraged by the fuel price increases which have posed serious challenges over the past few months.

