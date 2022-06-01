Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 1

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The massive fuel price increase for the month of June will see the price of a basic food basket rocket to R4 609, an increase of R462 in the past six months.
Without an extension, petrol prices would have hiked by almost R4 on Wednesday. Treasury extended the cut to the general fuel levy. However, the R1.50 relief will still have a major impact on the transportation industry as well as consumers' basic food basket, forcing cash-strapped South Africans to dig even deeper for basics. The transportation industry is outraged by the fuel price increases which have posed serious challenges over the past few months.
The French Football Federation (FFF) said 35 000 people without tickets or with false tickets went to the Stade de France for the Champions League final.
The federation said it had deployed 1 650 security and ticketing staff "in anticipation of the possible presence of people without tickets or in possession of counterfeit tickets".
The FFF concluded that around the stadium, there were "35,000 extra people in possession of counterfeit tickets or without tickets" and they "caused public disorder by blocking the gates to the stadium and preventing some holders of real tickets from entering before the kick-off of the match scheduled for 9pm". On Monday, French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin claimed there had been 30 000 to 40 000 Liverpool fans with counterfeit tickets or without tickets outside the Stade de France. Those numbers had been contested amid criticism from Liverpool and the British government of policing of the final.
