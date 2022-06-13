Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 13

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The homes of at least five families were gutted by a devastating fire that tore through houses next to the Silwerboomkloof nature reserve in Somerset West over the weekend. The fire started on the slopes of Lourensford on Wednesday and spread as winds picked up later in the week, with the wind whipping the flames into different directions. City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire started in the aged pine plantation on the estate and was fuelled by a combination of mixed vegetation, unseasonably high temperatures and dry weather.

Read here for more. The Proteas have stressed the point that this team does not possess “superstars”, but they do manage to unearth an unlikely hero each time when it's needed most. On Sunday evening in Cuttack it was Heinrich Klaasen’s chance to don the cloak.

The Titans captain was only drafted into the starting line-up due to Quinton de Kock’s injured finger, but he was soon cast into the premier role and delivered superbly with 81 off just 46 balls to power the Proteas to a 2-0 series. For more on this read here. Those affected by the blaze on Cape Town’s charming Helderberg mountain slopes received an outpouring of generosity from good samaritans.

The generosity was apparently so vast that non-profit organisations, like the Volunteer Wildfire Service (VWS) and Working on Fire, were overwhelmed by physical donations. Although cash is the preferred donation, tangible items like bottled water, bread, energy drinks and fruit were received. The blaze erupted on the slopes of Lourensford on Wednesday but unexpectedly flared-up again on Saturday. Read here for more on this story.