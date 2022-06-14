Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 14

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
A passenger in a vehicle driving past a shootout during an alleged robbery, at a pharmacy in Melville, was hit by a stray bullet and rushed to hospital for medical attention.
The shootout took place between a private security guard and eight armed men, who were allegedly robbing a Pharmacy in Melville, Johannesburg on Monday.
The shootout began when suspects shot at a private security guard, who was responding to a report of the ongoing robbery at the Pharmacy.
Egyptian Giants Al Ahly have announced their decision to part ways with head coach Pitso Mosimane two years after his appointment.
The future of the 57-year-old Mosimane came under the spotlight after his Red Devils side suffered defeat to Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League final.
Al Ahly President, Mahmoud El Khatib along with other board members held a meeting regarding Mosimane's tenure with defeat in the champions league and the indifferent form in their domestic endeavours on the agenda.
