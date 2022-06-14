Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 14

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

A passenger in a vehicle driving past a shootout during an alleged robbery, at a pharmacy in Melville, was hit by a stray bullet and rushed to hospital for medical attention.

The shootout took place between a private security guard and eight armed men, who were allegedly robbing a Pharmacy in Melville, Johannesburg on Monday.

The shootout began when suspects shot at a private security guard, who was responding to a report of the ongoing robbery at the Pharmacy.