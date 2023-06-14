Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 14

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The People’s Republic of China is gearing up to mobilise more businesses and stakeholders to participate in South Africa’s new energy industry and provide assistance for alleviating the country’s current power crisis.

Chinese Ambassador Chen Xiaodong, speaking at the China-South Africa New Energy Investment and Cooperation Conference held at the Sandton International Convention Centre said the move to bring more players into the country would serve to inject new momentum into the practical cooperation between China and South Africa.

China has been South Africa's largest trading partner for 14 years in a row, and South Africa has been China’s biggest trading partner in Africa for 13 years straight.