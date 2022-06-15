Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 15

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Hugo Broos says he knows that criticism is part and parcel of his job as the national team coach, instead he wasn’t expecting it from Pitso Mosimane.

On Tuesday afternoon, Broos held his first press conference, at SAFA House, since his team was beaten 2-1 by Morocco in the opening round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Responding to the heavy criticism that they’ve been subjected to as the team after enduring a four-game winless streak, Broos also touched on the recent remarks of his counterpart - Mosimane.