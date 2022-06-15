Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 15

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Hugo Broos says he knows that criticism is part and parcel of his job as the national team coach, instead he wasn’t expecting it from Pitso Mosimane.

On Tuesday afternoon, Broos held his first press conference, at SAFA House, since his team was beaten 2-1 by Morocco in the opening round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Responding to the heavy criticism that they’ve been subjected to as the team after enduring a four-game winless streak, Broos also touched on the recent remarks of his counterpart - Mosimane.

A 10-year-old Westville Senior Primary School pupil Syamthanda “Siya” Nxasana, from KZN was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2021, on Boxing Day, and after months of chemotherapy she is now at a stage in her treatment where she is in urgent need of a bone marrow transplant.

Due to expensive treatments this year, Siya’s medical funds have been exhausted and much-needed funds will help contribute to urgent medical costs.

IOL

