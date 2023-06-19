Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 19

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa pledged R50 000 and R10 000 respectively towards the renovation of the late Inkosi Melizwe Dlamini’s palace.
The two leaders were among the dignitaries that attended the cleansing of inkosi’s palace and tribe ceremony on Saturday. The event took place at Nhlangwini village outside Highflats on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.
England manager Gareth Southgate has urged his players to enjoy their short close-season break rather than being bogged down by speculation over their club futures.
Three Lions captain Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and James Maddison are just some of Southgate's squad linked with major moves over the coming months.
