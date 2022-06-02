Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 2

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The amaMpondo kingdom is mourning the death of King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau, who succumbed to a short illness on Tuesday. King Zanozuko was the first king to be recognised in this capacity during the term of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Read here for more on this. Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo says they will continue to assess the situation after the government injected R4.5 billion to mitigate the rise in fuel prices. He said they will have a better picture in the next few months.

Masondo said the price of petrol would have increased by R4 a litre if the government had not intervened. The high prices have been pushed by the conflict in Ukraine. For more on this read here. French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United at the end of June, the club said Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a largely disappointing second spell.

The 29-year-old's departure at the end of his contract will see United recoup none of the then record £89 million ($112 million) he cost them when they bought him from Juventus in 2016. Read here for more on this. Kfm has raised over R20 million in under 24 hours through their #FeedingOurFuture radiothon which kicked off at 6am on Wednesday morning.

The radio station set a target of R8 million to raise funds to feed thousands of hungry school children for a year in partnership with the Peninsula School Feeding Association. With donations as little as R50, members of the public, including children, were encouraged to donate money towards those in need. Read here for more.