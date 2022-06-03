Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 3

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The north-western areas of Joburg and Randjesfontein will be without water for about 40 hours between Friday and Saturday. This is expected to affect Joburg Water’s Randjesfontein reservoir, which supplies Randjesfontein and Randjespark Estate extension 1.
The duration of the shutdown will be 39.5 hours starting from 7am on the June 3 until 10.30pm on the June 4.The system is expected to recover within 2 to 3 days after the H12 pipeline is restored
Read here for more.
Los Angeles basketball superstar LeBron James has become the first active player in NBA history with a net worth of $1 billion, Forbes magazine reported on Thursday.
The 37-year-old forward for the Lakers, is a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, ranks second on the league's all-time scoring list and has played in the league since 2003.
For more on this, read here.
Long nights of burning the midnight oil culminated in both mother and daughter, Irene and Danielle Villihu, walking down the red carpet at their graduation ceremony.
Danielle, 22, graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing Management and Irene, 55, graduated with an Advanced Diploma in Business Management in 2020 followed by a Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Marketing Management in from private higher education institution, Mancosa.
Read here for more.
IOL