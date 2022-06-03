Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 3

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The north-western areas of Joburg and Randjesfontein will be without water for about 40 hours between Friday and Saturday. This is expected to affect Joburg Water’s Randjesfontein reservoir, which supplies Randjesfontein and Randjespark Estate extension 1.

The duration of the shutdown will be 39.5 hours starting from 7am on the June 3 until 10.30pm on the June 4.The system is expected to recover within 2 to 3 days after the H12 pipeline is restored

Read here for more.