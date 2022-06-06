Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 6

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Rafael Nadal said he would "fight to keep going" after beating Casper Ruud in the final to win his 14th French Open title on Sunday, despite being hampered by injury.
The record 22-time Grand Slam champion has been suffering from a chronic left foot problem and said last week he was not sure how long he could continue and that every match at Roland Garros could be his last.
On the eve of the final, he even said he'd rather lose Sunday in exchange for a new foot. Nadal's victory was his 112th in the clay-court major, against only three defeats.
His participation at the tournament had been in doubt even earlier in the season after another absence due to a rib stress fracture.
Sunday's victory came 17 years to the day since Nadal won on his Roland Garros debut in 2005.
IOL