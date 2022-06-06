Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 6

Rafael Nadal said he would "fight to keep going" after beating Casper Ruud in the final to win his 14th French Open title on Sunday, despite being hampered by injury.

The record 22-time Grand Slam champion has been suffering from a chronic left foot problem and said last week he was not sure how long he could continue and that every match at Roland Garros could be his last.

On the eve of the final, he even said he'd rather lose Sunday in exchange for a new foot. Nadal's victory was his 112th in the clay-court major, against only three defeats.