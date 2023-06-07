Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 7

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s legal team is preparing to appeal the Bloemfontein High Court’s decision that dismissed her urgent application to declare her arrest in Tanzania unlawful. This after the high court in Bloemfontein on Monday ruled that Magudumana had to remain in custody.
The court found Magudumana was in fact extradited to South Africa, and not deported, but deemed this to be lawful as she had consented, telling officials she wanted to be with her children.
Read here for more.
Three Durban University of Technology engineering students are over the moon as they will be jetting off to Denmark in July to attend the 2023 Next Generation City Action Conference, which will be hosted for 10 days from June 27 to July 7.
All three will be flying overseas for the first time. Londiwe Zikhona Ngomane from oThongathi, currently doing her Master's degree in chemical engineering, said this was the most exciting opportunity of her life.
Siyasanda Xaba, from uMlazi, who is doing her degree in electrical power engineering, said this was a great opportunity for her to grow in business and potentially get investors.
For more on this, read here.
IOL