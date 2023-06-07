Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 7

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s legal team is preparing to appeal the Bloemfontein High Court’s decision that dismissed her urgent application to declare her arrest in Tanzania unlawful. This after the high court in Bloemfontein on Monday ruled that Magudumana had to remain in custody.

The court found Magudumana was in fact extradited to South Africa, and not deported, but deemed this to be lawful as she had consented, telling officials she wanted to be with her children.

