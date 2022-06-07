Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 7

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories: Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, have reportedly been arrested in Dubai. A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.

The Department of Justice confirmed the arrests. The Gupta brothers fled South Africa in 2016 amid pressure for their arrest Read here for more. Proposals to review the “flawed quintile system for schools” and an increase in no-fee schools in the Western Cape have received rare cross-party support in the legislature; with education MEC David Maynier saying he would be happy to hear proposals from all sides.

The issue of the quintile system arose following a question from ACDP MPL Ferlon Christians to Maynier about whether there were plans to increase the number of non-fee-paying schools in the next financial year For more on this, read here. Stormers wing Leolin Zas and Bulls workhorse Ruan Nortje are already among the silverware, with Zas picking up an award for the most tries in the regular season and lock Nortje earning the Ironman Award for clocking up the most playing minutes.

Zas scored 10 tries in 11 matches for the Cape side to crown a spectacular comeback season for him and he will hope for more in Saturday’s semi-final against Ulster. Read here for more on this. A Western Cape school for visually impaired pupils has launched its own radio station and Radio Academy.The Pioneer School for the Visually Impaired in Worcester radio station broadcasts live from the school every Wednesday from 7pm until 8pm. During the broadcast, pupils share stories, news, do interviews and report on all activities in and around the school.

