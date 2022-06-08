Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 8

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in KZN has issued Jacob Zuma with a nolle prosequi certificate, declining to prosecute advocate Billy Downer due to insufficient evidence following a request from the former president’s lawyers.
The National Prosecuting Authority has agreed with the DPP that charges filed against Downer are baseless and cannot be sustained, hence the decision not to prosecute him. Zuma accused Downer of leaking his medical records.
Tiger Woods announced he will not play at next week's US Open in Brookline but continue his recovery from severe leg injuries sustained in a car accident last year.
The 15-time major champion withdrew from the PGA Championship last month after the third round.
The 46-year-old made a surprise return at the Masters in April, after needing surgery to repair his right leg following the car crash in February 2021.
Woods is a three-time US Open champion, with the last of those titles coming in 2008 at Torrey Pines when he defied a left knee injury to win in a play-off.
