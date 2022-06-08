Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 8

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in KZN has issued Jacob Zuma with a nolle prosequi certificate, declining to prosecute advocate Billy Downer due to insufficient evidence following a request from the former president’s lawyers.

The National Prosecuting Authority has agreed with the DPP that charges filed against Downer are baseless and cannot be sustained, hence the decision not to prosecute him. Zuma accused Downer of leaking his medical records.

