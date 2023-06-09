Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 9

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has announced that he will no longer engage members of the media as they always raise the issue of his criminal past in interviews. McKenzie said he wanted nothing to do with the South African media.

The decision also comes after he felt he was unfairly treated by SABC News presenter Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh when the two appeared to have a fierce during an interview about the whites-only town of Orania.

Read here for more.