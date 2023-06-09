Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 9

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has announced that he will no longer engage members of the media as they always raise the issue of his criminal past in interviews. McKenzie said he wanted nothing to do with the South African media.
The decision also comes after he felt he was unfairly treated by SABC News presenter Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh when the two appeared to have a fierce during an interview about the whites-only town of Orania.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has finally broken his silence on the omission of Lyle Foster for the Afcon qualifier against Morocco this month.
Foster has been a hot topic following his blockbuster move from Westerlo to Burnley, who recently earned promotion back to the Premier League.
And while Foster might have arrived in the second half of the season, he’s been Broos’ go-to-striker, scoring in Bafana’s first Afcon qualifier against Morocco as they lost 2-1.
