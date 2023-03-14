Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 14

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
EFF leader Julius Malema has called on angry and frustrated South Africans from all walks of life to take to the streets for the national shutdown.
The shutdown is expected to take place on Monday, March 20.
Malema posted a video message on the party’s social media accounts calling on everyone who is unemployed, and concerned about load shedding, crime, corruption, and gender-based violence, to join the shutdown to show that they are tired.
Giant-killers Dondol Stars, who have pulled off upset victories over Premiership clubs SuperSport United and AmaZulu, have been drawn to play Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.
The Nedbank Cup quarter-final draw was held in Johannesburg on Monday evening with the dates and venues for the matches to be confirmed at a later stage.
For the first time since 2014, South Africa's 'Big Three' - Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns - have all reached the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.
