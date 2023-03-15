Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 15

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Mamelodi Sundowns thumped Royal AM 5-1 to move within four points of retaining their league title at the Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane on Tuesday evening.

The win means all eyes will now be on SuperSport United’s game against Orlando Pirates on Sunday. Sundowns also extended their unbeaten streak to 17 matches in the league.

For more on this, read here.