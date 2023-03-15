Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 15

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Mamelodi Sundowns thumped Royal AM 5-1 to move within four points of retaining their league title at the Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane on Tuesday evening.
The win means all eyes will now be on SuperSport United’s game against Orlando Pirates on Sunday. Sundowns also extended their unbeaten streak to 17 matches in the league.
There’s a meme doing the rounds on Facebook and it reads: “If I win the lotto, I won’t tell anyone but there will be signs.”
The saying rings true for a Nelspruit man who recently won millions thanks to his decision to “tata ma chance”. The Nelspruit man, in his forties and who works in the security sector, recently claimed his R10 966 254.50 Lotto jackpot from draw 2303 that took place on January 28.
The winner said he would continue to work and use his winnings to pay his debts. He said he had no plans to tell his entire family about his newfound wealth but would help them when needed.
