Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 17

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested five suspects who were believed to have been about to carry out a hit on a prominent Durban individual on Thursday. Provincial SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police officers recovered two AK47 assault rifles. He said police officers were conducting routine patrols in Cato Manor when they were alerted by a resident about suspicious-looking occupants driving around the area. The men are due to appear in court soon.

After having spent many of her formative and teenage years in a hospital setting seeking treatment and then in remission for cancer until 17, a young woman's dream of following in the footsteps of her paediatrician has been realised. In Grade 9, Nosiphiwo (Ntenge) Mandla, now 33, had shared with her childhood paediatrician, Dr Abe Daniels, 73, her dream to become just like him, though this was already known by the age of 6.