Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 20

Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country's biggest stories.

Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have confirmed that they received a letter from the head of state that thousands of soldiers have been deployed across the country for today’s shutdown.

The government has sent soldiers to various parts of the country to avoid any damage to infrastructure and other key installations. Parliament said President Cyril Ramaphosa told the two presiding officers that more than 3 400 soldiers had been deployed from this weekend until April 17.

