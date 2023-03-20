Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 20

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have confirmed that they received a letter from the head of state that thousands of soldiers have been deployed across the country for today’s shutdown.
The government has sent soldiers to various parts of the country to avoid any damage to infrastructure and other key installations. Parliament said President Cyril Ramaphosa told the two presiding officers that more than 3 400 soldiers had been deployed from this weekend until April 17.
For more on this, read here.
Bruno Fernandes scored twice to put Manchester United into the FA Cup semi-finals with a drama-filled 3-1 win over Fulham who had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off on Sunday.
Fulham appeared to be heading for their first FA Cup semi-final appearance since 2002 after Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 50th minute.
But Erik ten Hag's side roared back with a vengeance at Old Trafford midway through the second half.
Read here for more.
IOL