Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 22

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is adamant in his quest to tackle crime in the province as he is currently in Europe studying hi-tech street lights with CCTVs, drone docking stations and loudspeakers for emergency evacuation among other features. Lesufi posted a video on Twitter where he was being shown a 5G street light pole with various features and functions. He said other features included, an e-panic button and an electric car charging station. During the State of the Province Address in February, Lesufi said Gauteng was home to “heartless and merciless criminals” and more needed to be done to fight crime.

For more on this, read here. Refereeing bodies have told Premier League and English Football League match officials to pause play so players can break their fast during the holy period of Ramadan. Match officials have been issued guidance so players can break their fast by taking on liquids, energy gels, or supplements on the touchline during a pause in play. Ramadan begins on Wednesday and lasts a month.

Referees have also been encouraged to identify players who are fasting prior to kickoff and agree on an estimated time for the pause in play. Read here for more. South Africa’s very own national treasure, comedian, author, political commentator, and former TV host Trevor Noah has become the first South African to be awarded the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize.