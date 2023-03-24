Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 24

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

he hurriedly convened special council sitting to oust Gabriel Malembe, the IFP mayor of Umvoti (Greytown) local municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, collapsed without achieving its desired objectives.

Councillors of the ANC and the ABC (Abantu Batho Congress) have now petitioned the municipal manager to convene another sitting.

If she fails, they threatened to ask the KwaZulu-Natal department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to convene it within the stipulated period.