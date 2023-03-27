Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 27

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
At least three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA.
Police made the breakthrough on Sunday after monitoring the suspects during the course of the week.
According to a source close to the investigation into the rapper's killing, the suspects were arrested in Cape Town and were in police custody.
The Mamelodi Sundowns faithful were sent into a frenzy on Saturday as club duo Themba Zwane and Andile Dlamini won big at the South African Sports Awards.
The ceremony was held at the Sun City Superbowl.
Zwane walked away with the prominent Peoples’ Choice Award, while Banyana goalkeeper Dlamini was named the SA Sports Star of the Year.
Dlamini beat swimming sensation Mathew Sates and golf star Ashleigh Buhai for the biggest award of the evening.
