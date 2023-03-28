Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 28

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Police have confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched to determine whose charred remains were found in a prison cell at the Mangaung Correctional Facility.
At the weekend, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) revealed that Facebook rapist Thabo Bester had escaped from custody in May last year.
The department said that a body had been found in Bester's cell but it was not him. DCS previously said Bester had died after setting a fire in his cell.
For more on this read here.
All roads lead to “The Bullring” where South Africa and the West Indies will play the T20 international series decider on Tuesday. The series is tied 1-1 going into the final match after the two team traded victories on Saturday and Sunday.
First, the West Indies won by three wickets, only for a spectacular reversal in a record-breaking second T20, which SA won by six wickets.
Read here for more.
IOL