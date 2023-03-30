Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 30

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
Siya Kolisi says that if he plays as poorly as he did last week for the Sharks against the Scarlets then he will not make the Springbok World Cup team.
The Sharks and Springbok captain was frank in his assessment of his game in Wales and his teammates as the Springbok-laden Sharks sunk without trace against the 14th-placed URC team.
The eThekwini Municipality said it is spending R36 million in the reconstruction of eMona water reservoir in oThongathi, north of Durban.
This is after the water treatment plant was severely damaged during last year's April and May floods.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda led the members of the executive committee on an oversight visit to assess the progress of water and sanitation in oThongathi and surrounding areas.
