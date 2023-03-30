Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 30, 2023

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 30

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Siya Kolisi says that if he plays as poorly as he did last week for the Sharks against the Scarlets then he will not make the Springbok World Cup team.

The Sharks and Springbok captain was frank in his assessment of his game in Wales and his teammates as the Springbok-laden Sharks sunk without trace against the 14th-placed URC team.

Read here for more.

The eThekwini Municipality said it is spending R36 million in the reconstruction of eMona water reservoir in oThongathi, north of Durban.

This is after the water treatment plant was severely damaged during last year's April and May floods.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda led the members of the executive committee on an oversight visit to assess the progress of water and sanitation in oThongathi and surrounding areas.

For more on this, read here.

IOL

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke