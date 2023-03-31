Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 31

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has called off the deal between Tottenham Hotspur and the South African Tourism board.

De Lille last week advised the board not to go ahead and sign the deal.

The minister said on Thursday the board had responded to her request and agreed with her. The deal was worth almost R1 billion and would have seen Tottenham Hotspur, one of the top sides in English Premier League partnering with SA Tourism to market the country.