Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 12

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that the grid will collapse if the government fully implements the Gauteng High Court’s decision that schools, hospitals and police stations be exempted from load shedding.

He said their appeal of the judgment was not based on arrogance but on the advice of engineers that told him load shedding was implemented to avoid the collapse of the grid.

Ramaphosa said the energy availability factor had gone below 50% and this caused a severe strain on the energy.