Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 12

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that the grid will collapse if the government fully implements the Gauteng High Court’s decision that schools, hospitals and police stations be exempted from load shedding.
He said their appeal of the judgment was not based on arrogance but on the advice of engineers that told him load shedding was implemented to avoid the collapse of the grid.
Ramaphosa said the energy availability factor had gone below 50% and this caused a severe strain on the energy.
Deputy Minister of Tourism Fish Mahlalela launched the Basic Quality Verification (BVQ) programme for the KwaZulu-Natal rollout, as part of the Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) official wrap-up at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre.
The programme will help small tourism establishments in under-resourced villages, and towns reach their full potential by giving them access to training, expertise, and resources as well as the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa’s (TGCSA) stamp of approval.
