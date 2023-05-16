Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 16

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

A Durban woman is recovering in hospital after her husband allegedly tried to drive over her and then shot her on Monday. Reports from the scene were that a male believed to be her husband, first attempted to run her over with a light-motor vehicle, crashing into a precast concrete fence. He then alighted from his vehicle, drew a pistol and fired several shots at her, striking her, before he fled the scene. Read here for more.

The first of two Springbok preparation camps for May is set to start this week in Durban as the World Champions get ready for the international rugby season in the southern hemisphere. Fifteen players — that excludes the Stormers players who are playing in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final in two weeks — will join Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber and his assistants for the camps. Nienaber wants to bring the rest of the players who were not part of the camps in February and March up to date with the Springboks' planning, both on- and off-field, ahead of the Rugby Championship and 2023 Rugby World Cup.

For more on this, read here. A freak accident would have claimed the life of a young child had it not been for quick-thinking emergency volunteers. On Thursday, May 11, just after 2pm, emergency services volunteers from the Drakenstein Farm Watch sprung into action when a construction vehicle, weighing at least 20 tons, fell sideways while dropping its load at a roadwork site. The truck fell on top of a passing vehicle