Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 19

Kaizer Chiefs will not leave any stone unturned in their final game of the season against Cape Town City on Saturday.

In a season which was supposed to be about rebuilding and reclaiming their glory days, Chiefs have nothing to write home about – to the disappointment of everyone associated with the club.

They confirmed their barren season – their eighth in a row – in the worst possible way, losing to arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.