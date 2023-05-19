Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 19

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
Kaizer Chiefs will not leave any stone unturned in their final game of the season against Cape Town City on Saturday.
In a season which was supposed to be about rebuilding and reclaiming their glory days, Chiefs have nothing to write home about – to the disappointment of everyone associated with the club.
They confirmed their barren season – their eighth in a row – in the worst possible way, losing to arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.
Chiefs’ supporters didn’t take well to the confirmation of another disastrous campaign, which was compounded by three losses in succession, throwing missiles at the team en route to the dressing-room in Rustenburg.
South African duo Afro Brotherz are scheduled to perform at the Extrema Outdoor Belgium 2023 next week. The event, one of the biggest of its kind in the world, takes place from May 26 to 28.
The line-up includes the likes of Grammy Award winner Black Coffee, Armand van Helden and many other artists from all over the world.
The duo – Lawrence Skosana and Robert Mashifane – come from Vezubuhle, KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga and are commonly known as Click and Mohamed.
