Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 2

In our top stories:
Two former G4S employees who were dismissed after rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC), were arrested at their place of residence in Bloemfontein.
Police said the suspects are facing charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice. This arrest brings the total to eight people who have been arrested for the escape, including Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Bester is due back in court on May 16.
A sigh of relief enveloped the Peter Mokaba Stadium at the sight of Keegan Allan walking with the support of the medical personnel from both Swallows FC and Kaizer Chiefs after he had lay sprawled on the pitch for what had looked like an eternity on Monday.
Two ambulances and a contingent of paramedics had rushed on to the pitch on 90 minutes after Allan collided with Dillan Solomons during a contest for a high ball.
Allan came off the worst and it looked like he was going to be taken to hospital in a bad condition.
But he survived the scare, just as his club managed to hold on to a memorable 2-1 victory that sent them up to the eighth spot on the DStv Premiership standings.
