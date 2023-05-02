Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 2

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Two former G4S employees who were dismissed after rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC), were arrested at their place of residence in Bloemfontein.

Police said the suspects are facing charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice. This arrest brings the total to eight people who have been arrested for the escape, including Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Bester is due back in court on May 16.

Read here for more.