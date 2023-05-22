Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 22

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Power utility Eskom implemented stage 4 load shedding on Sunday and stated Stage 3 load shedding would follow from 5am until 4pm today.
This easing of the power reductions followed a week where South Africans were subjected to Stages 5 and 6, which saw areas without electricity for between four and 10 hours a day.
Twelve people were killed and hundreds injured Saturday in a stampede at an El Salvador soccer stadium, police and emergency services said.
Authorities said initial reports pointed to a crush of fans who tried to enter Cuscatlan Stadium in the Central American capital San Salvador to watch a local tournament match between teams Alianza and FAS.
