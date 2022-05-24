Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 24

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Respected theatre legend and TV actor, Jamie Bartlett has died. His death was announced on Monday evening by a family member. He was 55 years old. The award-winning Thespian shared the screen, both small and big; and tread the boards with some of the finest actors in South Africa and abroad. Well-respected by the entertainment industry, Bartlett was mostly famous for his roles as Mike O' Reilly on SABC 3’s Isidingo and David Genaro on etv's Rhythm City.

Read here for more information. Former ‘Idols’ judge Randall Abrahams has been appointed as the new chief executive of Primedia Broadcasting. Abrahams will assume his new role on Tuesday, taking over from Geraint Crwys-Williams, who has left the company.

Crwys-Williams had been acting chief executive at the media company which owns radio stations such as Talk Radio 702, Cape Talk, 947, as well as the news division Eyewitness News. Primedia said Abrahams was stepping into the role with a wealth of media, music and entertainment experience. Randall’s office time commences today. For more on this story read here.

League Champions Mamelodi Sundowns ended their 2021/22 DStv Premiership season on a high by beating Royal AM 3-2 at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Monday afternoon. By losing the game, John Maduka’s side lost ground in their race to finish the league in second place which will earn them qualification to next season’s CAF Champions League Read here for more.