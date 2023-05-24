Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 24

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Businessman Edwin Sodi’s company was not competent nor did it have the capacity to handle the R295m upgrade on the Rooiwal water treatment plant which has now been allegedly abandoned after the project started in October 2019.

An independent commission of inquiry into the Hammanskraal water crisis, which was appointed by ActionSA in 2021, found that funds that were set aside for the upgrade of the Rooiwal water treatment plant were missing.

Read here for more.