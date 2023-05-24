Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 24

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Businessman Edwin Sodi’s company was not competent nor did it have the capacity to handle the R295m upgrade on the Rooiwal water treatment plant which has now been allegedly abandoned after the project started in October 2019.
An independent commission of inquiry into the Hammanskraal water crisis, which was appointed by ActionSA in 2021, found that funds that were set aside for the upgrade of the Rooiwal water treatment plant were missing.
Stand up comedian Justice Kubheka, 38, obtained his National Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) Autumn Graduation ceremony at the Olive Convention Centre.
In a statement on Tuesday DUT said “It’s not a joke” Kubheka is among the Durban graduates who were honoured at the opening ceremony of the Durban graduations which started on Monday3 and set to end next Wednesday.
