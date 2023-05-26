Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 26

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu’s appearance before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court today. Mchunu, known for his famous phrase “Ayikhale”, faces charges of inciting violence during the deadly July 2021 unrest and violating the Disaster Management Act. Mchunu had applied for the case against him to be dismissed on the basis that the word “Az’khale” has two meanings, with the State arguing that the now popular phrase insinuating “take action” should be taken into account.

Veteran Defender Erick Mathoho has bid farewell to Kaizer Chiefs after the club confirmed his departure on Thursday. He parts ways with the Amakhosi after a successful spell in which he was able to win two league titles and an MTN8 trophy.