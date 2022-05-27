Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 27

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

A pilot and two passengers were injured when a light aircraft crashed in Alberton on Thursday.The aircraft crashed at Kromvlei airport. The incident occurred just before 6pm. The aircraft had three occupants, a pilot and two passengers and all three survived with intense injuries. They were medically treated on scene before being transported to the nearest medical facility.

Read here for more information. Arthur Zwane has been vindicated for speaking candidly about the type of players Kaizer Chiefs should have at its disposal to “restore the glory days” after being unveiled as the new coach Thursday. Zwane initially took over the reins from Stuart Baxter towards the end of the season on an interim basis after the British mentor was sacked. As a reward for his loyalty and hard work over the years, Chiefs awarded Zwane a three-year contract as head coach, while Dillon Sheppard will serve as his deputy.

This deal was announced Thursday morning, a month before the transfer window opens, to allow Zwane to be part of the discussions on the players that will be signed and released. Read here for more on this story. In honour of World Hunger Day on Saturday, May 28, Meals on Wheels Community Services (MOWCS) and PepsiCo have partnered to help Parow residents by making 1 000 meals for the day.

MOWCS aims to provide anyone, from the youngest to the eldest, with a hearty, nutritious meal, in an attempt to alleviate poverty and food security in South Africa. Through their community-based network, MOWCS Western Cape serves close to 1 million meals every month. PepsiCo Sub-Saharan Africa partnered with MOWCS in the past, through product donations and financial grants, when PepsiCo ran the “Covid-19 millions of meals” programme in 2020 and last year.