Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 29

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The Gauteng Department of Health says the death toll of the deadly cholera outbreak now stands at 23. The cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal has been going on for over a week and the number of affected people keeps on rising.
In the past few days, fewer patients have presented at health facilities with symptoms of the diarrhoeal-disease.
Read here for more.
Cape Town Spurs’ quest for promotion to the Premiership started in all earnestness with a slender 1-0 win over Casric Stars in their opening PSL promotion-relegation playoff match at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, Mpumalanga, on Sunday afternoon.
Stars and Spurs, the two Motsepe Foundation Championship teams, both missed out on an opportunity to gain automatic promotion to the top flight.
For more on this, read here.
IOL