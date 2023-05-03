Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 3

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Controversial politician Gayton McKenzie has announced his resignation as district executive mayor of the Central Karoo.

McKenzie said he believed that he left the community that he served, better than he found them. He thanked coalition partners for keeping his administration “on its toes”.

McKenzie also thanked his friends, staff, and volunteers for their support. McKenzie also included his achievements in the letter which included modern water tanks in each yard in Leeu Gamka and the use of abandoned buildings to boost the local economy.