Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 3

Controversial politician Gayton McKenzie has announced his resignation as district executive mayor of the Central Karoo.
McKenzie said he believed that he left the community that he served, better than he found them. He thanked coalition partners for keeping his administration “on its toes”.
McKenzie also thanked his friends, staff, and volunteers for their support. McKenzie also included his achievements in the letter which included modern water tanks in each yard in Leeu Gamka and the use of abandoned buildings to boost the local economy.
A Cape Town-based medical company has announced the launch of the country’s first Covid-19 antigen self-test with a companion mobile phone application, HealthPulse TestNow. Medical Diagnostech developed the rapid diagnostic test while the mobile application was developed by Audere, a company based in Seattle, Washington.
The application has been developed to provide detailed instructions on how to perform the self-test and assists users in interpreting the results through image capture of the rapid test. The MD Covid-19 antigen self-test will be available at all major pharmacies.
