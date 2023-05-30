Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 30

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Chelsea hired Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

The Argentine accepted the daunting task of reviving the troubled Premier League club.

Pochettino agreed a two-year contract with an option for an additional year and will return to the Premier League four years after being sacked by Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham. The 51-year-old had been out of work since being dismissed by Paris Saint-Germain in July 2022.