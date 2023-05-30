Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 30

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Chelsea hired Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.
The Argentine accepted the daunting task of reviving the troubled Premier League club.
Pochettino agreed a two-year contract with an option for an additional year and will return to the Premier League four years after being sacked by Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham. The 51-year-old had been out of work since being dismissed by Paris Saint-Germain in July 2022.
Read here for more.
EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini was spotted attending his daughter’s graduation ceremony on Monday morning.
Dlamini’s daughter, Okuhle Mbele, 21, graduated with a National Diploma in Hospitality Management at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) 2023 Autumn Graduation ceremony held at the Olive Convention Centre.
For more on this, read here.
IOL