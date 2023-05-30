Independent Online
Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 30

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Chelsea hired Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

The Argentine accepted the daunting task of reviving the troubled Premier League club.

Pochettino agreed a two-year contract with an option for an additional year and will return to the Premier League four years after being sacked by Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham. The 51-year-old had been out of work since being dismissed by Paris Saint-Germain in July 2022.

Read here for more.

EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini was spotted attending his daughter’s graduation ceremony on Monday morning.

Dlamini’s daughter, Okuhle Mbele, 21, graduated with a National Diploma in Hospitality Management at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) 2023 Autumn Graduation ceremony held at the Olive Convention Centre.

For more on this, read here.

IOL

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke
