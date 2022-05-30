Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 30

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
At least 19 people are expected to be arrested for their alleged hand in State Capture as implicated in the Zondo Commission Report.
The Sunday Independent has established that the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigative Directorate (ID) and the Hawks have set their sights on 19 people, including former state-owned enterprise (SOE) executives, implicated in the state capture reports. They are expected to be arrested before the end of September this year. The officials were investigated for their role in the irregular awarding of tenders and other deals worth billions of rands to companies and entities linked to the Gupta family, who are reported to be close associates of former president Jacob Zuma.
The alleged corruption reportedly occurred during Zuma’s tenure as president.
The NPA sent shock waves and a strong message that they mean business when the Investigative Directorate and the Hawks arrested former Transnet executives, including the former group CEO Siyabonga Gama, on Friday.
Gama, along with former Transnet chief financial officer Garry Pita, and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. They were released on bail ranging from R25 000 to R250 000.
Sergio Perez won a rain-disrupted Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as pole-sitter Charles Leclerc suffered another dose of ill luck on his home circuit. Perez, the first Mexican to win at the iconic circuit, claimed his third career win ahead of Carlos Sainz for Ferrari. Perez's Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen took third to extend his lead in the world championship over Leclerc, fourth after a bungled pit stop strategy.
Formula One returns for the eighth round of the championship in Azerbaijan on June 12.
