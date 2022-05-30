Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 30

At least 19 people are expected to be arrested for their alleged hand in State Capture as implicated in the Zondo Commission Report.

The Sunday Independent has established that the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigative Directorate (ID) and the Hawks have set their sights on 19 people, including former state-owned enterprise (SOE) executives, implicated in the state capture reports. They are expected to be arrested before the end of September this year. The officials were investigated for their role in the irregular awarding of tenders and other deals worth billions of rands to companies and entities linked to the Gupta family, who are reported to be close associates of former president Jacob Zuma.

The alleged corruption reportedly occurred during Zuma’s tenure as president.