Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 31

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday highlighted English clubs' history of crowd problems and took a dig at Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp as he sought to explain the chaos at this weekend's Champions League final in Paris.

Darmanin dismissed criticism of the French police, saying their actions had saved lives, and any doubts about France's ability to organise the Rugby World Cup next year and the Olympics in 2024 were unfounded.

Between 30,000 to 40,000 supporters travelled to the Uefa Champions League Final at the Stade de France stadium north of Paris either without a ticket or with fake ones.