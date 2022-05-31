Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 31

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday highlighted English clubs' history of crowd problems and took a dig at Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp as he sought to explain the chaos at this weekend's Champions League final in Paris.
Darmanin dismissed criticism of the French police, saying their actions had saved lives, and any doubts about France's ability to organise the Rugby World Cup next year and the Olympics in 2024 were unfounded.
Between 30,000 to 40,000 supporters travelled to the Uefa Champions League Final at the Stade de France stadium north of Paris either without a ticket or with fake ones.
Darmanin alleged there had been "massive, industrial-scale" counterfeiting that had been encouraged by Liverpool's request for paper tickets for their supporters, instead of electronic ones.
Township-based entrepreneurs and small businesses run by youth, people with disabilities and women now have access to the Western Cape’s R16 million Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME) Booster Fund.
The latest iteration of the fund was launched by MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunitie Mireille Wenger who encouraged organisations which implement business development support projects and access to markets, to apply for project funding.
The fund began in 2019 and has allocated R59 million in funding and supported 730 SMMEs across the province.
